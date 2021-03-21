Man murdered in late-night shooting in Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) - Pueblo police said a man was shot dead in the Bessemer section of town late Saturday night.

Officers said they responded to a "shots fired" call around 11:40 pm, Saturday in the 900 block of Box Elder. When police arrived, they said they found a man with gunshot wounds in the chest & leg.

Despite extensive life-saving efforts by first responders, police said they were unable to save the man. This case remains under investigation.