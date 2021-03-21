Man admits making up story for police, after accidentally shooting himself

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man admitted to police that he fabricated a story of a drive-by shooting after accidentally shooting himself in the leg early Sunday morning.

According to police, a man reported he was the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting outside of his house on E. 3rd street in Pueblo.

When police arrived, they found the victim in his yard bleeding from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim told officers he was in his yard when a car that he couldn’t describe drove by his house, and fired a gun at him, with one of the bullets, hitting him in the thigh.

Upon closer inspection, officers determined that the wound was created at "close-range" and was at the wrong angle to have been fired from the street.

The man finally admitted that he had been messing around with a gun and accidentally shot himself. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is facing charges.