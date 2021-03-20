Academy Boulevard at Maizeland remains closed as crews work to repair water main break

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Most of Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Rd. remains closed Saturday, as crews work to repair a water main break.

The incident caused a rush of water to cascade down Academy Blvd. on Friday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m. Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were called to direct traffic around the break, and a detour is in place.

RELATED: Water main break closes Academy Boulevard at Maizeland through weekend

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the water main break happened near a gas main, with electrical lines overhead. The company said it's coordinating with its water operations department and gas and electric crews.

Once the break is repaired, the company said it will begin flushing the lines and fire hydrants in the area, which could stir up sediment in the lines, causing more discoloration in customers' water.

Colorado Springs Utilities offered the following tips for affected customers:

You can try “flushing” your water service line. First, run water from the spigot closest to the main (usually an outside hose spigot) for 10-15 minutes. If the spigot does not clear up, the water in the main is still discolored. Wait another 4-5 hours and try again. When this water from the spigot runs clear, run cold water through each faucet or spigot in your home for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the water is running clear again.

While this may not completely clear up your water because of the severity of the break, it will still help clear the water system of the sediment.

Though you may be concerned because the water is discolored, it still meets or exceeds Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) guidelines for safety.

The discoloration you see is not dirt, but rather iron that is in the line and has been stirred up.

We recommend you holding off on doing laundry right now, if you can, especially light or white-colored loads. The iron that is currently in the pipes can stain your clothes a rust color.

If you are using your hot water heater, this can also pull some of the iron into the water line. We recommend you draining your hot water heater when the water is running clear again. Almost all hot water heaters have a drain valve at the bottom of them. It is recommended that you do this once a year as part of a preventative maintenance schedule anyway, so now would be a good time to drain it. For information on how to drain your hot water heater, please refer to your owner’s manual.

If you are impacted by this water main break and have specific water quality concerns, you can call our laboratory at 719-668-4560.

In the meantime, Colorado Springs Utilities is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRDO News Channel 13 for updates.