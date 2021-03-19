Water main break closes Academy Boulevard at Maizeland through weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A water main break is causing a rush of water cascading down Academy Boulevard Friday afternoon, but Colorado Springs Utilities say the area may be closed through the weekend while crews work to fix it.
The break is at Academy and Maizeland Road, and it happened after noon Friday. Police were called to direct traffic around the break, and a detour is in place.
CSU says it's not clear what caused the break just yet. A spokesperson told KRDO that the intersection would be closed through the weekend due to the necessary repairs.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a major water main break at Maizeland and Academy. All lanes of traffic are being rerouted around the intersection. Unknown how long intersection will be shut down #traffichazard pic.twitter.com/SxtmNiDcGY— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 19, 2021
