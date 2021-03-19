Water main break closes Academy Boulevard at Maizeland through weekend

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A water main break is causing a rush of water cascading down Academy Boulevard Friday afternoon, but Colorado Springs Utilities say the area may be closed through the weekend while crews work to fix it.

The break is at Academy and Maizeland Road, and it happened after noon Friday. Police were called to direct traffic around the break, and a detour is in place.

CSU says it's not clear what caused the break just yet. A spokesperson told KRDO that the intersection would be closed through the weekend due to the necessary repairs.