State provides free rapid COVID tests to restaurant workers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Employees working in food services will now have access to the state health department’s free at-home Binax rapid testing program.

The announcement comes just three days before Colorado’s COVID-19 vaccines open up to Phase 1.B.4, which includes frontline restaurant workers.

According to the state, food service employees can enroll in the program by filling out a Google Form, that verifies their employer and their email address. Once they fill out the form, they’ll get directions on how to order a free testing kit. Amazon delivers the rapid tests straight to their home. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says workers will then receive instructions on how to administer the test.

Test kits contain six tests, which recipients can use to test themselves every five days. Users are eligible to order another Binax testing kit 20 days after their previous order.

