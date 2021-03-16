Pueblo County Coroner identifies bodies found in burning residence

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner identified the two bodies found in the basement of a burning house on Saturday.

The coroner identified the bodies as Priscilla Mitchell, 33, of Pueblo, and Shawna Walsh, 31, of New York state.

According to investigators, the next of kin have been located and notified of their deaths.

On March 13, Pueblo Police Department responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of W. 15th Street.

According to PPD, two people were transported to a local hospital for critical fire-related injuries.

Police and fire crew later found the bodies of Mitchell and Walsh in the basement of the house.

No word on what caused the fire, police say this is an open investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Colbert at (719)-553-2478. To remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867 or go to the Pueblo Crime Stoppers website.