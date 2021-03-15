Pueblo police: two people are dead and two others are in hospital following house fire

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were taken to a hospital, and two bodies were found following a house fire in Pueblo on Saturday.

The Pueblo Police Department responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of W. 15th Street. By the time officers arrived the residence was fully engulfed in fire and smoke.

The Pueblo Fire Department arrived and began to fight the fire with several resources.

According to PPD, two people were transported to a local hospital for critical fire related injuries.

Police and fire crew later found the bodies of two people in the basement of the house.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office is working on identifying these individuals.

PPD says this is an open investigation and they are working on figuring out the circumstances of this fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Colbert at (719)-553-2478. To remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867 or go to the Pueblo Crime Stoppers website.