On the Lookout: vandal undeterred by apparent foot injury

Wag 'N Wash Vandal (Courtesy CSPD)

Sometime overnight between February 6th and 7th, a male vandal broke into the Wag 'N Wash near Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

A surveillance camera shows the suspect wearing a medical boot on his right foot. But, despite his apparent injury, he was able to do several thousand dollars worth of damage to the establishment.

Detectives believe the male suspect is in his 30s. He was wearing a white ballcap with a blue rim, one yellow glove, and one white glove.

If you recognize the criminal, call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000, and reference the call screen number 21057926.

Deborah Colston & Justin Kvols (Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

El Paso County Sheriff's Detectives are on the lookout for Deborah "Oliphant" Colston and Justin Kvols, who are both wanted for burglary and theft. Kvols is also on parole and has a warrant for a parole violation.

In Pueblo, police want the public's help to find Michael Hernandez. The Hispanic male is 5 foot 11 inches and weighs 180 pounds.

Michael Hernandez (Courtesy Pueblo Police)

Hernandez has violated a Federal probation, which includes possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

It was just three years ago, the former Surrenos gang member was sentenced for having a gun and ammunition, which he's not allowed to, as a convicted felon.

Previous to that, he led authorities on dangerous car chases.

If you know where Michael Hernandez is, call Pueblo Police at 719-542-STOP.

