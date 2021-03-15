State wrestling championships day 2 (2A, 3A)

News

Several local athletes secured individual wrestling crowns on Friday night.

Freshman Caleb Camp (Buena Vista) claims the state title in the 2A, 106lb weight class.

"Right at the beginning, I knew he was coming for something bigger," Camp said. "I wrestled him early in the season and he didn’t bring his a game, I could tell. I knew he was going to tonight. He did. I just had to work through that, and I ended up getting the fall."

James Hustoles (James Irwin) wins the state title in the 3A heavyweight bracket.

"It feels amazing!" Hustoles said. "We were worried a couple of months back we wouldn’t even get a state championship. To be able to have my dad, mom, cousin, and my two brothers with me, it’s great."

Woodland Park junior Brady Hankin won his third straight state championship, needing just 1:32 to pin his opponent.

"It feels the same as the other two right now," Hankin said. "Four will be a big thing if I can pull it off. One more year. I’m pumped up, and I feel good.

Lamar senior Zane Rankin ended his high school career with his third straight state crown. It was particularly special after Rankin and the football suffered a heartbreaking loss in the state title game.

"We came up short in the state football game. I feel bad about that, and for all the other guys that were part of that team," Rankin said. "It’s awesome to get out here one last time, and get one before I go off to college, and to celebrate it one last time."

Other wrestling champions from the area:

2A, 182lb: Remington Peterson (Rye)