Cheyenne Mountain claims team wrestling title, 7 locals win individual crowns

Cheyenne Mountain secured the 101st state championship in school history, and the first in wrestling, on Saturday. Nico Gagliardi (195lb) and Jake Boley (220lb) won individual state crowns.

"It’s been a crazy crazy year," Gagliardi said. "Our team has gone above and beyond all expectations, I think. Everybody knows how rough the year was. It was cut short. We had to quarantine before regionals. It’s just been an amazing year for our team, and for the individuals that have won championships as well."

Mesa Ridge sophomore Matthew Moore needed just 41 seconds to pin Cheyenne's Jesse Boley, to take home the 4A Heavyweight crown. Moore lost his Heavyweight title match as a freshman, but is now the best wrestler in his class.

"It’s very nice," Moore said. "I had a lot of stuff I had to overcome this year. I’m just grateful for everyone who is helped me along the way. It really made me who I am. Two or three days before our first match, in wrestling practice, I bummed out my knee. I tore my PCL, and messed up some other stuff. I was out. I had one match before regionals, and then we got quarantined. So it’s been a long wait."

Other wrestling champions from the area:

4A, 120lb: Eric Griego (Pueblo County)

4A, 126lb: Dominic Hargrove (Discovery Canyon)

4A, 170lb: Mitch Nowlan (Coronado)

5A, 170lb: Draygan Colonese (Pine Creek)