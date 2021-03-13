PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Colorado

News

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Snow is falling in counties and cities across Colorado.

Coloradans have been sharing their photos and videos of how their neighborhoods look during the storm Saturday.

KRDO had reporters out during Good Morning Colorado on Saturday tracking the progress of the snow moving storm.

Heavy fog in Woodland Park this morning. No snow yet but it is getting colder pretty quickly! pic.twitter.com/avVB04qpO1 — Mia Villanueva (@MiaKRDO) March 13, 2021

Healther Skold shared this video of the snow falling around Colorado Springs at 11:00 a.m.

Stay up to date on the storm and how it's moving with the National Weather Service's Pueblo Office: