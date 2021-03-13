Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:20 pm
Published 11:58 am

PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Colorado

Michele Lyn, Falcon 10:53 a.m.
Michele Lyn, Falcon 10:53 a.m.

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Snow is falling in counties and cities across Colorado.

Coloradans have been sharing their photos and videos of how their neighborhoods look during the storm Saturday.

Send in your own photos and videos with us on KRDO's Facebook, Twitter, and website.

KRDO had reporters out during Good Morning Colorado on Saturday tracking the progress of the snow moving storm.

Healther Skold shared this video of the snow falling around Colorado Springs at 11:00 a.m.

To stay up to date on traffic incidents in Colorado Springs, click here.

Stay up to date on the storm and how it's moving with the National Weather Service's Pueblo Office:

Local News / State & Regional News

Shelby Filangi

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content