Traffic impacts around Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Snow began falling in Colorado Springs around 10 a.m.

As the snow begins to accumulate around the city, people are asked to avoid all non-essential travel.

Residents woke up to foggy weather and drizzle. KRDO's Mia Villanueva shared a video of what the roads looked like in Woodland Park just before 9 a.m.

Woodland Park 8:55 a.m. 3/13/21

CDOT wants motorists to remember the following:

Avoid traveling

Anticipate road closures along I-25, specifically the Interstate 25 "Gap" project

If you have to be out, be Winter Wise and have appropriate tires, an emergency kit that includes battery cables, extra food, water, blankets, and other emergency supplies

Know before you go by checking road conditions on COTrip

Drive slow and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles

Track the snowplows around the state here.

