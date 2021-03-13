CDOT sends 950 snowplows out across Colorado

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is ready with a fleet of 950 snowplows across the state.

CDOT says the snowplows will be focusing on interstates, U.S. highways, and most state highways.

Brrr....🥶!! #TeamCDOT’s fleet is up and at ‘em, refreshed and ready to hit the roads again! Remember to #BowtothePlow and keep your distance as we work to keep #Colorado’s roads safe.



🧐Check on snowplows using #COtrip: https://t.co/Zk9Bims9oT. #WinterWise #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/nEfWUQQQcJ — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 13, 2021

Drivers are reminded to not pass snowplows when operating. In Colorado, passing a snowplow operated by a state, county, or local agency is a Class A traffic offense.

CDOT says vehicles should stay at least three to four car lengths from snowplows.

To track the snowplows across the state, go to CDOT's snowplow map.

According to CDOT, because crews are focusing on clearing I-25, I-70, and impacted interstates, they will not be able to plow the secondary routes until the worst of the storm has passed.

That means roadways could be heavily snow-packed, making for hazardous driving conditions.