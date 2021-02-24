CDOT reminds drivers to stay safe during snowstorm

News

FRONT RANGE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be prepared for a fast-moving snowstorm developing along the Front Range.

CDOT wants motorists to remember the following:

Avoid traveling

Anticipate road closures along I-25, specifically the Interstate 25 "Gap" project

Working from home is encouraged on Thursday

If you have to be out, be Winter Wise and have appropriate tires, an emergency kit that includes battery cables, extra food, water, blankets, and other emergency supplies

Know before you go by checking road conditions on COTrip

Drive slow and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles

When it comes to snowplow safety, CDOT says it's dangerous to try to pass plows because you could experience white-out conditions and ridges of snow between the lanes.

According to CDOT, passing a snowplow operated by a state, county, or local agency when displaying its lights and operating is a Class A traffic offense. Snowplows have the right-of-way and drivers are told to stay between three and four-car lengths from the plows.

CDOT

During a snowstorm, CDOT can implement the Traction Law, requiring all motorists to have either:

4WD or AWD vehicle and 3/16" tread depth

Winter tires and 3/16" tread depth

Tires with an all-weather rating by the manufacturer and 3/16" tread depth

Tires with a mud and snow designation and 3/16" tread depth

Chains or an alternative traction device

Violators of the Traction Law when it's active will be given a citation, which comes with a $100 fine and a $32 surcharge. If the violation results in the closure of one or more traffic lanes, that fine jumps to $500 with a $156 surcharge.

The public will be notified by electronic signs when a Traction Law is active.

