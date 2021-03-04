Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is engaged to partner Marlon Reis

News

DENVER - A Colorado newspaper says Democratic Gov. Jared Polis proposed to his longtime partner and First Gentleman Marlon Reis in December after 17 years together.

The Colorado Sun broke the news Thursday that the couple kept their engagement mostly private for the last three months.

Reis told The Sun the previous day in an interview that Polis proposed on Dec. 6 when Reis’ condition was deteriorating after he tested positive for COVID-19, which he has since recovered from.

Polis is the first openly gay elected governor in the U.S. The two have not yet picked a date for the wedding.