Local athlete participates in virtual running challenge, for a good cause

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Thomas Emrie is participating in retired Navy SEAL David Goggins 4x4x48 virtual challenge.

It is a marathon conducted virtually for athletes to complete four miles every four hours for 48 hours. Participants are hoping to raise money for a charity of their choosing to do this challenge.

Emrie is hoping to raise money for the JED Foundation, which works to combat suicide in teens and young adults. To donate for Emrie's cause click here.

