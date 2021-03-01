Neighbors concerned about parties at short-term rentals in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Neighbors are concerned about parties at short term rentals, after one led to a shooting over the weekend.

Two people were seen shooting in the streets during house party at a home on Paradise Lane early Sunday morning. No injuries were reported, but one family told KRDO bullets whizzed through their home and over their heads in the living room.

Another shooting left two people dead at a home in the 11900 block of Hanging Valley Way on Saturday, November 26, 2020. That home was thought to also be a short-term rental.

Scene of Hanging Valley Way shooting in November, 2020

KRDO crews are speaking with these neighbors about their growing safety concerns over Airbnbs and other short-term rental homes.

We're also talking to city councilors about their previous efforts to ensure short-term rentals comply with laws and neighborhood rules, and what happens when they violate those rules.

