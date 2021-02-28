Shooting reported in Colorado Springs Sunday morning

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to neighbors and the Colorado Springs Police Department, a shooting occurred at about 12:22 a.m. at a house party on Paradise Lane in Colorado Springs north of Old Colorado City.

Neighbors reported seeing one black man in dark pants and a cream colored shirt carrying an AR-style rifle, and he was walking away from the house and then up North 25th street.

There are reports of a second shooter with a pistol. Partygoers told KRDO that there was "fake security" inside the party.

No suspect is in custody, and no injuries have been reported. One nearby neighbor had a bullet go through his front door at his house and out the back, whizzing by their heads with them in the living room.