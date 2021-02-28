Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 5:37 am
Published 5:29 am

Shooting reported in Colorado Springs Sunday morning

Paradise Lane Shooting.mp4.00_00_03_03.Still001

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to neighbors and the Colorado Springs Police Department, a shooting occurred at about 12:22 a.m. at a house party on Paradise Lane in Colorado Springs north of Old Colorado City.

Neighbors reported seeing one black man in dark pants and a cream colored shirt carrying an AR-style rifle, and he was walking away from the house and then up North 25th street.

There are reports of a second shooter with a pistol. Partygoers told KRDO that there was "fake security" inside the party.

No suspect is in custody, and no injuries have been reported. One nearby neighbor had a bullet go through his front door at his house and out the back, whizzing by their heads with them in the living room.

Local News / News
Author Profile Photo

Kerjan Bianca

Kerjan is the weekend morning anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Kerjan here

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content