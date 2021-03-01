Brothers Osbourne, Flo Rida to headline music festival in Pueblo

News

VINELAND, Colo. (KRDO) -- A music festival coming to the Pueblo area this summer has announced its headliners -- Bands in the Backyard will be bringing Brothers Osbourne and Flo Rida to Vineland, Colorado.

Stacy Brack, sales and marketing director for Bands in the Backyard, said on Monday that camping passes, VIP passes and General Admission passes will go on sale March 5. Early Bird discounted tickets will also be available for a very limited time and will be made available through the Bands in the Backyard website.

Brack said "Bands in the Backyard features two days of big name concert performances, camping, food, beer, and fun."

The festival takes place on a 55-acre entertainment site that encompasses one main stage, a "vendor village", over 10 bars, and an on-site dispensary.

The venue also has private air-conditioned suites availablefor prime viewing, partying, and VIP status.

Bands in the Backyard's creator, Tommy Giodone of 'Tommy G Productions' said “We are proud to bring these big-name Country and Hip-Hop acts to play in Southern Colorado. I think people are ready to get back out and enjoy live music.”

The Bands in the Backyard line-up for the 2021 season will feature: Flo Rida, Brothers Osbourne, Carly Pearce, Fetty Wap, The Cadillac Three, Larry Fleet and The Powell Brothers.

