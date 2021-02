News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- Plans to relocate 20 bighorn sheep into Beaver Creek canyon have been put on hold until 2022, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the agency explained the bait site used to round-up the sheep, in turn attracted the attention of mountain lions and 'spooked' the herd down into Garden of the Gods.

