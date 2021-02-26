School funding bill passes senate unanimously

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bill aimed at maintaining Colorado school funding passed unanimously in the state Senate on Friday.

SB21-053 passed the senate with 35 votes and now heads to the house for approval. With a democratic majority, it is expected to pass. The bill aims to bring more than $85 million to Colorado School districts that continue to struggle with the impacts due to COVID-19.

"It's a recognition that our schools need support and resources right now," says Senator Rachel Zenzinger who sponsored the legislation. She broke down the aspects of the funds if the bill is approved.

$14.7 million would be allocated for drops in enrollment. $4.6 million for adjustments to local schools due to COVID-19. $25 million specifically for rural school districts. And $40 million for local funding due to additional costs.

Nearly 30,000 students dropped from their districts during the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year. Since school funding is mainly determined by student headcounts, it's been devasting to districts.



"Any kind of significant drop like that will have negative consequences to your school funding," Zenzinger says. While you might think fewer students would reduce school costs this year, however, Zenzinger says that's not the case. "The costs to our schools actually skyrocketed this year."

Dr. Richard Duran, the president and CEO of Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy in Pueblo, says schools including to purchase laptops for students and teachers for remote learning. Just one of the additional costs that have been going on since last spring.

"Learning all of the new software, how to use the technology properly," Dr. Duran says. "So I think all the districts have been going through that." The costs continued even after a return to part-time hybrid learning. "It really has cost more with disinfecting, ventilation, and all those other elements that go with that," Duran says. Adding this legislation will help, but he's also preparing for next year. Saying districts are anticipating going back to in-person learning but not all parents will opt back in. Meaning more additional costs well into the future.



Duran saying, "those costs are not going away."