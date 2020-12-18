School districts navigating funding challenges associated with enrollment drop due to COVID-19

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Student enrollment in schools is down due to COVID-19, according to new data from the Colorado Department of Education.

In Colorado, 883,281 students enrolled in public schools this year compared to 913,223 in 2019. That's a decrease of nearly 30,000 students or 3.3%.

It's the first decrease in year-to-year enrollment in more than 30 years, according to the state, due to impacts caused by COVID-19.

The largest enrollment drop was most visible in younger grade levels, including kindergarten, which saw a loss of 5,798 students or roughly 9%. Grades 1-5 also experienced similar losses.

In El Paso County, District 11 experienced the most significant decrease, with a loss of 2,155 students or 8.16%. The district anticipates roughly $3 million impact on funding, according to Chief Financial Officer Glenn Gustafson.

However, he said changes to spending, which were implemented earlier in the year due to the pandemic, helped lessen the financial strain.

"When the pandemic hit back in March, we immediately implemented a spending freeze and hiring freeze," Gustafson said.

Academy District 20 was the second highest, with a decrease of 892 students or 3.41%.

According to the data, only two districts in the county gained students. Falcon District 49 enrolled 94 new students and Hanover enrolled 5.

This data is still preliminary. Final results from the state are expected to be released in January.

