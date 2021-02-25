Donthe Lucas trial continues; court hears 2013 police interviews

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Donthe Lucas trial continued Thursday. The court heard interviews conducted by the Pueblo Police Department from February of 2013, right after Kelsie Schelling went missing.

During that interview, Donthe Lucas said he and Schelling were "very close" but not in a relationship.

Thursday, the court also heard testimony from Jessica Reeves, a woman Donthe Lucas was sending flirtatious text messages with days after Schelling's disappearance.

During her testimony, Reeves said she stopped talking to Lucas when she found out he might be involved with Schelling's disappearance.

