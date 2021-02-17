Sheriff hints alcohol might’ve played part in Vincent Jackson’s death, family refutes claims

News

BRANDON, Fla. (KRDO) -- It may be weeks, or even months, before the official cause of death for former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson is released.

Jackson played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Colorado, he was known as a star athlete in football and basketball at Widefield High School.

He was found inside a Tampa Bay Hotel Room on Monday, showing no signs of trauma.

In statements made to local media in Florida, the Sheriff of Hillsborough County hinted that Jackson may have been struggling with alcoholism and was suffering from lingering effects of football concussions.

Family members, however, quickly denied those claims, saying, "our focus right now is on laying Vincent to rest."

Jackson was 38 years old.