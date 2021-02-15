Sheriff: Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson, 38, found dead in Florida hotel room

News

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) -- According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson was found dead in a hotel room in Florida.

Jackson, 38, was found dead Monday at the Homewood Suites in Brandon. According to hotel staff, Jackson had checked into the hotel on Jan. 11.

HCSO says on Feb. 10, Jackson's family members reported him missing. A formal report was filed on Feb. 11., on Feb. 12 Jackson was found at the hotel and after assessing his well-being, authorities canceled the missing persons case.

Deputies say Jackson was found at 11:30 a.m. by a housekeeper. They say there is no apparent signs of trauma, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death.

According to a 9News reporter, Jackson was a former Widfield High School football player.

Sad news about former Widefield HS and Northern Colorado star Vincent Jackson. #9sports https://t.co/AhAW3NRWkg — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) February 15, 2021

