Broadmoor longest-running Forbes 5-Star property

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Broadmoor retained its 5-star status from Forbes for the 61st year in a row, making it the longest-running Forbes 5-star property on the planet.

Forbes inspectors considered properties before the pandemic forced many to shut down, and after regional restrictions were eased to allow guests to return.

The CEO of Forbes' Travel Guide says the 5-star award winners have adapted to ensure the health of guests and staff.

The Broadmoor dates back to the early 1900s and was founded by Spencer Penrose.

