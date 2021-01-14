Former Olympian Keller makes first court appearance Thursday on Capitol riot charges

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Five-time Olympic medalist Klete Keller appeared in the U.S. District court of Colorado for the first time Thursday, on charges related to the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Keller is charged with obstructing law enforcement, entering a restricted building without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Federal authorities were able to identify the former Olympic swimmer in videos at the Capitol by his height and dark-colored jacket he wore, with USA markings and an Olympic patch, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colombia.



A driver's license photo from August 2019 was also used to confirm Keller's identity.

The real estate firm Hoff & Leigh in Colorado Springs, where Keller worked as an independent contractor until this week, said in a statement, it "supports the right of free speech and lawful protest but we cannot condone actions that violate the rule of law."

STATEMENT FROM HOFF & LEIGH pic.twitter.com/W37zNDfYiE — Hoff & Leigh (@HoffLeigh) January 13, 2021

The USA Swimming Leadership also said in a statement, "Mr. Keller's actions in no way represent the values or mission of USA swimming."



The leadership also noted that Keller has not been a member of the organization since 2008. He won five Olympic medals, while competing for Team USA in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics.