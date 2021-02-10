Victims and suspect identified in triple homicide/suicide

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the name of the victims of a triple homicide/suicide that happened near Fort Carson.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the victims as Pheonix Vigil, 19, Joseph Viera, 20, and Sylvio Anglada, 17.

The suspect was identified as Tristan Griffin, 19.

On Feb. 3, reports came in of hearing gunshots at a four-plex in the 4300 block of Loomis Ave. Around 5 p.m. deputies arrived on the scene and found three deceased people and one adult suffering severe injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and on Feb. 4, he died from his injuries.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family of Vigil and Anglada.

This is an ongoing case, and the Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating this as a Domestic Violence incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigations Tip Line at (719)-520-6666.