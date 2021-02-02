Two men charged in relation to San Luis Valley murders

News

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One suspect connected to human remains found in Conejos County has been formally charged with murder as authorities released arrest affidavits detailing how the killings unfolded.

Julius Baroz was arrested by Alamosa police in January and now faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased body. He is the brother of Adre "Psycho" Baroz who is also facing first-degree murder charges and is the main suspect in this case.

In November, three sets of human remains were found near the town of Las Sauces. Two of the victims have been identified as Myron Martinez and Shayla Hammel. The third victim has not been identified.

CJ Walter Dominguez was also arrested in connection to the case. It was his and Julius' arrest affidavits that revealed what may have unfolded.

An anonymous witness authorities spoke with during their investigation says they were inside the apartment where Myron was killed.

It happened on October 27th of last year when Myron and his girlfriend Shayla Hammel drove to Psycho's apartment in Alamosa to buy drugs from Psycho. According to the affidavit, the witness said they were "shaking out of fear" due to the tension between Pyscho and Myron. Within minutes, the suspect tried to slash Myron's throat with a knife. Julius then entered the apartment and attempted to help Psycho carry out the murder, according to the witness. Psycho then shot and killed Myron.

This is when CJ Martinez enters the apartment. The witness claims he helped Psycho chop up Myron's body in the apartment, using a "Sawzall" to do it. The remains were then loaded into plastic tubs to be disposed of when Psycho realized Hammel was in Myron's car. Psycho then tasked his accomplice to take Hammel about 30 minutes south of his apartment to a home in the area. The documents reveal Hammel was kept alive for two days there before she was killed. That location is where authorities found and identified her remains.

Myron's remains were taken two miles east to another home where authorities in their search found bones and teeth crammed into a hole on the side of the house, as well as burned remains belonging to a man and a woman in a firepit.

All three suspects are being held at the Alamosa County Detention Center.