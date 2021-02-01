Mayor of Cañon City asks how to memorialize Tilde

News

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Saturday, Cañon City officials confirmed the death of the beloved local white deer Tilde. Now, Mayor Ashley Smith is asking the community how to memorialize Tilde.

In a Facebook post, Smith asks the best way to remember the life of Tilde in Cañon City.

Seeking input: How to best memorialize Tilde’s life in Cañon City. Please comment. Photo Credit: @Kristy Kerr Posted by Ashley Smith, Cañon City Mayor on Sunday, January 31, 2021

So far, some are suggesting a mural, a photo on the city's sign, or even a statue.

While a cause of death has not been confirmed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed Tilde was not poached.