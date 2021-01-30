Officials confirm death of beloved, white deer Tilde

News

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Cañon City officials, beloved white deer, Tilde, has passed away.

City officials reached out to Colorado Parks and Wildlife to confirm the information, adding that Tilde was not poached and was found in an advanced state of decomposition.

An official cause of death has not been determined.

In a post on the city's Facebook page, officials said, "We will miss seeing our rare and iconic city deer."

Residents have been posting photos and messages following Tilde's passing on the Facebook group, "Tilde the White Deer," which has over 2,000 members.