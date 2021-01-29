Lauren Boebert faces backlash after tweet to school shooting survivor

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert is facing criticism after feuding on Twitter with a Parkland school shooting survivor.

Boebert responded to David Hogg, a former Florida high school student who survived a mass school shooting nearly three years ago. Hogg tweeted that Rep. Boebert and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene were threats and that Rep. Kevin McCarthy should take a stand against the pair of newly elected Republican Congress members.

David, please. We all saw how tough you were when questioned face to face.



Give your keyboard a rest, child. https://t.co/DDnpmkyfIS — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 28, 2021

In her response, Boebert says, "We all saw how tough you were when questioned face to face."

Boebert's statement appears to be referring to a video of now Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene aggressively questioning Hogg near the U.S. Capitol as he was in Washington advocating for stricter gun laws. The video was reportedly filmed by Greene in March of 2019, before she was elected to Congress.

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 27, 2021

KRDO has reached out to Rep. Boebert requesting a comment on the Twitter exchange. We have not yet heard back.