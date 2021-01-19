New COVID-19 vaccine dashboard tracks vaccinations in El Paso County

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Public Health announced the launch of a new vaccine dashboard that will track local COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Starting Tuesday, the vaccine dashboard will be updated daily in the evenings with updates from the state's COVID-19 data dashboard.

According to EPCPH, this data includes information about the current phase and priority groups, how many doses have been administered to date, how many immunizations have been completed, and the daily average of doses administered.



“One of our top priorities in collaboration with our partners is to continue enhancing data transparency to help inform people in El Paso County communities,” said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health Director. “Locally we provide some of the most comprehensive data in Colorado, utilizing innovative and interactive platforms to visualize the County’s progress and response efforts. El Paso County vaccine distribution is an added component on our data dashboard. Throughout the region, there are monumental efforts happening to strengthen coordination and align strategy, policy, and resources to connect people with the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible.”

Currently, EPCPH is focusing on the demographics listed in Phase 1.

Health officials say the biggest hurdle in distributing the vaccine is the limited supply. As of Jan. 19, 30,052 vaccines have been administered, 5,619 immunizations series have been completed, and the daily vaccines 7-day average is 1,077.

EPCHP has partnered with several health organizations, including UCHealth, Centura, Kaiser Permanente, and Peak Vista Community Health Centers.

“UCHealth is committed to vaccinating as many people as possible based on the vaccine allotments we receive,” said Joel Yuhas, president, and CEO of UCHealth Memorial. “Colorado is among the states leading the way in vaccinations, and we are heartened that so many in our community are seeking to be inoculated. Right now, demand is surpassing supply, and we ask that everyone please be patient as we work to vaccinate those according to the state’s priority list.”

To access the COVID-19 vaccine dashboard click here.