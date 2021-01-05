El Paso County still in Phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, El Paso County Public Health confirmed the county is currently focused on Phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Under 1A, only high-risk health care workers and individuals are able to currently receive a vaccine. That includes:

People who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.

Long-term care facility staff and residents.

The Colorado Springs Mayor's Office urges anyone looking for more information on the phases of the distribution to visit the El Paso County Public Health website.

No word on how long until EPCPH moves into Phase 1B, however, the EPCPH website says vaccine providers are currently enrolling and once vaccines become accessible more information will be shared.

Below is the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan: