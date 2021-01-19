Man charged after human remains found in suitcases in Denver

News

DENVER (AP) - A man who was arrested after human remains were found in two large suitcases near a trail in southwest Denver has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with a corpse.

Denver's district attorney announced the charges Tuesday against 28-year-old Benjamin Satterthwaite, who is accused of killing and dismembering 33-year-old Joshua Lockard.

Police say city workers were clearing snow from the sidewalks in a residential area near Sanderson Gulch on Dec. 29 when they found the suitcases abandoned off the side of the road.

The workers examined the luggage and called police.

Investigators have not said what led to the death.