Letecia Stauch found competent to stand trial in stepson’s killing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A judge has found Letecia Stauch competent to stand trial for allegedly killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch.

The judge made the decision Tuesday after Letecia's defense was granted a second competency evaluation in September. Letecia was found competent to stand trial in both competency evaluations by different doctors.

Stauch is charged with first degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence in the case.

Her preliminary hearing, where the judge will decide if prosecutors have enough evidence to move forward, is set for March 11.

Letecia's defense also plans to file for a conflict hearing. The document the defense files stating what the conflict is will be sealed so only the judge can see it. However, if the hearing is granted, the results will be public.