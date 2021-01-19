Inauguration Day security in Southern Colorado

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Both the Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there are no known threats or criminal activity planned for Inauguration Day in the Pikes Peak Region.

“We will continue to monitor any/all information available to us related to the potential for gatherings at local government buildings. The general framework for response exists through Standard Operating Procedures. Specific details would be included to develop a unique deployment plan based on information gathered. We support lawful gatherings and the right of all persons to exercise the rights afforded to them under the First Amendment. If persons choose to gather, we ask they do so peacefully and lawfully.” Sgt. Deborah Mynatt, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis echoed that message on the state level Tuesday.

“We are not aware of a Colorado-specific threat,” Polis said. “There is a general threat that all state capitals have been apprised of.”

However, because of the general threat to U.S. capitol cities, Polis said the National Guard will be ready to respond to the Denver-metro area in minutes.

“The visual presence at the Capitol will be Denver Police Department, state troopers, and allied police departments from other major metropolitan areas," said Polis.

According to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will happen at 10:00 a.m. MST. Jan. 20.

In Washington, no staff will be allowed in the Capitol at all on Wednesday, and the Sargent at Arms is encouraging staff to telework through Friday.