Woodland Park man turns himself in, now faces charges regarding U.S. Capitol riots
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed Robert Gieswein, 24, turned himself in to the Teller County Jail.
Gieswein faces multiple charges for his alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.
According to an FBI affidavit filed against him, Gieswein is charged with the following:
- Assault on a federal officer
- Destruction of government property
- Obstruction of an official proceeding
- Entering a restricted building or grounds
- Violent entry or disorderly conduct
- Aiding and abetting
The Teller County Sheriff's Office said they are turning him over to federal authorities.
Comments
1 Comment
Dear Woodland Park Dope:
Now, everyone knows how stupid you are. You were even dumber to think Donnie would really meet with you losers and march to the Capitol. Donnie doesn’t engage in risky behavior. He only gets other dummies to do stupid things.