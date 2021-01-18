Woodland Park man turns himself in, now faces charges regarding U.S. Capitol riots

News

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed Robert Gieswein, 24, turned himself in to the Teller County Jail.

Gieswein faces multiple charges for his alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

According to an FBI affidavit filed against him, Gieswein is charged with the following:

Assault on a federal officer

Destruction of government property

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Entering a restricted building or grounds

Violent entry or disorderly conduct

Aiding and abetting

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said they are turning him over to federal authorities.