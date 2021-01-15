Victim identified in deadly crash on Austin Bluffs Parkway

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police identified the victim of a deadly crash on Wednesday night in northeast Colorado Springs

Just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a reporter a crash involving a motorcycle and Nissan sedan at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Oro Blanco Drive.

Witnesses and first responder provided aid to a passenger in the Nissan but were unable to save them. The Major Crash Team began investigating the deadly scene upon arrival.

Detectives learned that the sedan was traveling westbound on Austin Bluffs and tried to do a left-hand turn onto southbound Oro Blanco Drive at a green light. While the sedan turned, a Yamaha motorcycle traveling eastbound struck the vehicle.

62-year-old Marion Scott, who was the front-seat passenger of the sedan, passed away from her injuries. The other three occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown off his seat and suffered life-threatening injuries. Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

Police say the are still investigating but have filed no charges so far. Detectives have not ruled out impairment and excessive speed as factors in this deadly crash.

Scott is the first traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there had been two traffic-related deaths.