Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:31 pm

Strong wind gusts cause crashes, shut down 3 highways in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Strong wind gusts across Colorado on Friday have closed down three highways including I-70, Hwy 40 and Hwy 287.

The strong wind gusts have picked up dirt and caused dangerous driving conditions. Highway 40 just west of Kit Carson was first closed around 11 a.m. due to low visibility causing crashes.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour are expected across several cities in Colorado, including Pueblo, Denver and Castle Rock. Earlier Friday morning, the mountains reportedly received wind gusts over 100 mph.

Colorado Springs / Local News / State & Regional News / Weather

Zachary Aedo

Zach is a reporter for KRDO and Telemundo Surco. Learn more about Zach here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content