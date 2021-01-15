Strong wind gusts cause crashes, shut down 3 highways in Colorado

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Strong wind gusts across Colorado on Friday have closed down three highways including I-70, Hwy 40 and Hwy 287.

The strong wind gusts have picked up dirt and caused dangerous driving conditions. Highway 40 just west of Kit Carson was first closed around 11 a.m. due to low visibility causing crashes.

Hwy 40 west of Kit Carson is closed due to low visibility and crashes. pic.twitter.com/5eWLMJNpjQ — CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) January 15, 2021

The National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour are expected across several cities in Colorado, including Pueblo, Denver and Castle Rock. Earlier Friday morning, the mountains reportedly received wind gusts over 100 mph.