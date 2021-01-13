Pueblo police put out warrant for dangerous suspect in attempted murder

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police released an arrest warrant for Jason Martinez, 28, in connection with an attempted murder that happened in November.

On Nov. 15, officers responded to the 2100 block of East 14th St. at 10:48 p.m. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, say the victim was attempting to buy a vehicle from Martinez and had invited him to their house. When the victim opened their door, the suspect entered with a gun. A struggle ensued, resulting in Martinez firing multiple rounds at the victim.

Police describe Martinez as Hispanic, 5'4", thin build, dark brown hair, with a tattoo over his right eyebrow saying "UNLV". Martinez has a weapon's history and is considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives believe Martinez is somewhere in southern Colorado, potentially with his girlfriend Marissa Marie Valdez. Valdez is described as Hispanic, 5'6", 130 lbs., brown hair and eyes.

Martinez faces the charge of Attempted 1st Degree murder. Valdez also has a felony warrant for Identify Theft.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Detective Medina at (719)-320-6006 or jmedina@pueblo.us. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.