Water samples in Colorado City show ‘high levels’ of cloudiness

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado City Metro District announced Monday that recent water samples had "high levels of turbidity" and that "there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."

In a Facebook post on Monday, the city's metro district said its water samples were at 1.0016 turbidity units on Dec. 29 and 30. Colorado allows a maximum level for a single measurement of water to be 0.5 turbidity units.

Shortly after the first post, however, officials said they had resolved the issue and that the latest water samples were in compliance with state guidelines.

City officials had initially encouraged residents to use bottled water instead of tap water prior to resolving the issue. Officials also said they failed to notify the state's drinking water program about the violation in a timely manner.

The Colorado City Metro District says it is currently working on preventing the high turbidity water from flowing into the distribution system.

In early December, more than 60 percent of samples from the Beckwith Treatment Plant showed measurements over 0.1 turbidity units. Then in late December, the Cold Springs Treatment Plant showed 93 percent of the samples were over 0.1 turbidity units, according to officials.

The standard for the district is that no more than five percent of samples may exceed 0.1 turbidity units per month. Normal turbidity levels at the plants are 0.02 turbidity units, according to metro district officials.

Officials said they expect to completely resolve the problem by Jan. 31, at which time they will show the state that Colorado City's water turbidity measurements are fully compliant.