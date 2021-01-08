Police search for armed man who robbed a tanning salon in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for an armed robber who stole cash from a tanning salon in Colorado Springs on Thursday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call from Tan Your Hide in the 7300 block of North Academy Blvd.

Witnesses said a man entered the salon and asked for change. The robber aimed a black semi-automatic handgun with a silver colored slide at the employee when she opened the cash register. The robber took the cash and left the salon through the rear door.

Police describe the suspect as a white man who is about six feet and weighed around 180 pounds. He was wearing a neck covering as a mask, a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Officers with a K-9 searched the area but did not locate the suspect. The K-9 unit's findings indicate the robber likely fled the area in a vehicle. Police recovered an article of clothing near the business that is believed to belong to the robber.