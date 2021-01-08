Jared Polis marks two years serving as Colorado governor

News

DENVER (KRDO) -- On Friday, Jared Polis marked two years since he began serving Colorado as its governor.

The governor's office sent a statement declaring his achievements and sentiments throughout the last couple of years.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve as your Governor and work to make this state a better place for all of us," Polis said. "When I became Governor, it was hard to imagine the difficult times we would face together, like the devastating wildfires, a federal government shutdown, a powerful ‘Bomb Cyclone’ winter storm, the first teacher’s strike in 25 years in Colorado’s largest school district, the horrific STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting where we lost Kendrick, and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic which we continue to deal with today. But I’m so proud of the progress we’ve made in just two years."

Some of the achievement Polis mentioned included the capping of insulin at $100 per month for insured Coloradans, and passing a bill that allows funding for full-day kindergarten. During the pandemic, his office secured a 17-month contract to obtain personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, and also raised $24 million as part of a COVID-19 relief fund.

“This past year was difficult but there is hope on the horizon and 2021 is looking hopeful with vaccines arriving in our state. The end of the pandemic is in sight and we will build back stronger than before, together," said Polis in a statement.

However, Polis' term as governor is not without criticism from some Coloradans.

Different groups have gathered signatures to recall Polis over the last two years. A second petition to recall Polis was filed in 2020 but it failed again after organizers were unable to collect the necessary 631,266 signatures.

Much of Polis' latest criticism comes from his handling of the pandemic, which some argue he “has abused his emergency power."

But the governor's office concluded their press release Friday by thanking Coloradans for their support.

“And, of course, thank you to the great people of our state who make Colorado the best state in the country. We’re not done yet - we’ve got more work to do. Thanks for giving me the honor to serve as your governor,” Polis said.

To read the governor office's full remarks, click here.