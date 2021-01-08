Fountain man charged with sexual exploitation of a child

News

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police have arrested a man in Fountain who is charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

Detectives arrested 32-year-old Thomas Edward Wirebaugh on Thursday in the 7000 block of Old Pioneer Trail in Fountain.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit executed a search warrant at Wirebaugh's address. He was taken into custody and booked into jail without bond.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Unit is comprised of detectives from CSPD, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and agents with Homeland Security.