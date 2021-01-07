3 arrested after robbery at legal marijuana grow in Pueblo

News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies in Pueblo County arrested three people on Wednesday after an armed burglary at a legal marijuana grow.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to the 2200 block of Hickory Avenue in reports of a robbery. Employees of Denco, a legal marijuana grow in east Pueblo County, said they were robbed and shot at as the suspects left the property in two vehicles.

Nobody was injured during the shooting but one of the employees suffered minor injuries after his vehicle was hit by a suspect vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found the two suspect vehicles nearby. The 2007 Cadillac and 2003 Ford Windstar were both involved in separate accidents while attempting to flee the crime scene.

Deputies arrested two men and women after setting up a perimeter around the area. Authorities found two handguns. The sheriff's office also employed the K-9 Unit and a drone to search for more suspects.

Detectives located another vehicle at a hotel in the city that could be linked to the armed robbery. Deputies are waiting for a search warrant to search the vehicle. More arrests could be announced, according to the sheriff's office.

Denco says about $50,000 worth of marijuana product was stolen. Deputies have not recovered the stolen marijuana.

The three arrested suspects were booked into jail and are facing numerous charges.

26-year-old Brandon Lujan. He faces charges of complicity, first-degree burglary, criminal mischief, theft and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

27-year-old Daimon Lanckriet. He faces charges of first-degree burglary, attempted first-degree assault, theft and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

21-year-old Alissa Ramos. She faces charges of complicity, first-degree burglary and theft.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact deputies at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP.