Overhaul of Colorado’s unemployment system underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Major changes to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) system are underway.

The 80s era system is getting an upgrade after persistent communication issues with unemployment claimants during the pandemic.

CDLE said on Tuesday that its online claims and phone systems will be down until January 10 as it launches its new online system MyUI+.

The implementation of the more advanced system was supposed to happen in the spring of 2020 but was put on hold when unemployment claims reached a record high at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The project has been in the works for many years. It will bring more flexibility, agility, and cloud-based systems to the claimant side of the unemployment insurance program. We also feel that modernization and technology also helps create a more secure environment and so we will have new tools and resources to help provide a safe application process for our claimants," CDLE Executive Director Joe Barela said.

CDLE says those who requested payment on January 3 will have open claims and can make their next payment request on January 10 in the new online system.

State labor officials say the new system will provide more insight for claimants about potential issues.

"Our big issue right now is focusing on getting real-time support to claimants as we move toward go-live," Cher Haavind said. "We will be adding several hundred agents to our third-party call center to get folks real-time help technical support on their claims. And we do believe there will be better integration with the new system with the virtual agent tool."



The labor department says the online system is more transparent for claimants about potential issues and people should be able to receive more information about what may be preventing payment on a claim. They said an online questionnaire in the new system will help CDLE get the information they need in a more timely manner

The CDLE call center will open back up on January 10 from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. It will then revert back to normal hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. The MyUI+ helpline number is 303-536-5615.



Fraudulent unemployment claims skyrocket

CDLE also says having all claims in one system will also hopefully prevent fraudulent claims, which have become a major issue in the last few weeks.

Here's CDLE's guidance on what to do if you are victim:

If you received unemployment paperwork but did not file a claim, or otherwise believe you are a victim of identity theft related to unemployment benefits, please click here to submit a fraud report. Additionally, there are several recommended steps to follow: