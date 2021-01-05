On the Lookout: Assault suspect wanted in multiple counties

News

Authorities in Otero and Crowley Counties, as well as the city of Pueblo, want to find 43-year-old Mark Fox.

He currently has eleven warrants out for his arrest -- the most serious allegations against him include kidnapping and multiple domestic assaults. Fox hasn't shown up in court to face charges.

Fox is known to have a .45-caliber handgun.

If you know where Fox might be, contact Pueblo Police at 719-542-STOP.

El Paso County Sheriff's Investigators are hoping you can help solve a burglary that happened at the Spin Clean Laundromats, located in the 600 block of Peterson Road.

On November 16th, 2020, between 4:45 and 5:30 a.m., two male suspects tried to get inside the coin machine using a pair of bolt-cutters. Both attempts failed.

Detectives believe one of the suspects fired his gun in attempts to get inside the vending machine, as a 9mm shell casing was found on scene.

The suspects were seen driving away in a silver, GMC Terrain with no front license plate.

If you know who the suspects are, or have information about the case, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777.