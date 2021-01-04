Man assaulted by several robbers during home invasion in Stetson Hills

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for several robbers after a home invasion in Colorado Springs turned violent on Monday morning.

Just after midnight, police were dispatched to the 7500 block of Copper Crest View regarding a home invasion. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been assaulted inside his apartment.

The victim told detectives that four to five suspects had broken into his home and attacked him, causing injuries to his face and head. While the victim was being attacked, the other robbers looted several items including clothing from his apartment.

First responders took the victim to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries including possible fractures. But the victim did not have any life-threatening-injuries, according to police.

The Colorado Springs Police Department has not released any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CSPD.