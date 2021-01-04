Rep. Lauren Boebert to co-chair 2nd Amendment Caucus in Congress

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rep. Lauren Boebert says she will be the co-chair of the Second Amendment Caucus.

Boebert, who was recently elected to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, has been an ardent defender of gun rights. She reportedly asked police at the Capitol in November about carrying her firearm while serving in Congress.

The Second Amendment Caucus is a congressional caucus formed by members of the U.S. House of Representatives who support 2nd Amendment rights.

Boebert tweeted Sunday that she will be co-chair of the Second Amendment Caucus along with founder Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie. The caucus was formed in 2016 to promote a pro-gun agenda, according to Massie.